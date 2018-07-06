Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes out as Pansexual

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie came out as pansexual in a new interview with Paper Magazine.

Urie, 31, who is married to Sarah Orzechowski, told the magazine he does not buy into old cliches about masculinity.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” he explained to Paper. “Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

When asked if he is pansexual, Urie replied, “I guess so, I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.”

Urie also said his sexuality was “never weird for me,” adding, “I know that it made a few people uncomfortable, when somebody gets uncomfortable about me doing what I used to call ‘stage gay.’ It kind of presses me to want to do it more.”

Urie gained fame when he was only 17, after Panic! at the Disco scored a huge hit with “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” In the interview, Urie admitted he struggled with fame at a young age. He started using medication again for ADHD, anti-anxiety and depression, which he stopped taking during his last two years of high school.

“I started taking them again at like 19 because the fame started getting to me. I kind of needed to numb myself a little bit. I want to medicate enough so that I can get through these interviews and meet these people. The first year was terrible,” Urie said.

One moment of his early years he regrets is the infamous U.K. interview with Alexa Chung.

“Hashtag I am so sorry, Alexa,” Urie told Paper. “Honestly, that’s one that will haunt me for the rest of my life, but it’s good because I can look at that and say I never want to do that again. It made me feel so immediately bad. I was like, Why are you f— saying this? You’re such an a–hole.”

Urie is the latest celebrity to come out as pansexual. In April, Janelle Monae came out in a Rolling Stone interview.

“Being a queer black woman in America… someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-a– motherf–.”

Monae said she first identified as bisexual, “but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Urie is the only original member of Panic! at the Disco still in the group. In June, they released their latest album, Pray for the Wicked.

Photo credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images