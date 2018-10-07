Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized for Infection

Ozzy Osbourne is currently hospitalized after coming down with an infection.

The “Crazy Train” singer was set to play a concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Saturday night. However, he apparently became ill and sought out medical attention. Osbourne apparently has an infection and required hand surgery to alleviate the condition.

“Ozzy Osbourne’s Saturday, Oct. 6 show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, is being postponed due to illness,” his representative wrote in a statement. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning (Saturday, October 6). Osbourne will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection.”

Today’s show at @ShorelineAmp in Mountain View, CA has being postponed due to illness. Ozzy is being treated for an infection and will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in LA. Today’s show has been rescheduled for Tues, Oct 16 (support act is TBA)//t.co/QCgoPDBGdJ pic.twitter.com/YPh4yam82L — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 6, 2018

Along with the statement, a photo of the Black Sabbath star in a hospital bed was shown. His faced is out of frame, but his trademark tattoo sleeves are on full display as he shows off the medical wrapping on his right hand.

A few hours later, a fresh picture of Osbourne was uploaded to his Twitter account. He is fully shown in the second shot, sitting up in a hospital bed. He is hooked up to an IV and wearing a hospital gown as he bites into an ice cream cone.

“Feeling better after surgery,” Osbourne wrote. “Ice cream helps.”

Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps pic.twitter.com/L3JWScrOI5 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 7, 2018

The “Bark at the Moon” rocker‘s fans quickly reached out to him with waves of support.

“Was looking forward to seeing you tonight, but health’s more important,” one fan wrote. “Get better Ozzy!”

Another fan added, “Sending positive vibes for my Prince of Darkness.”

Osbourne’s show in Mountain View has been rescheduled to Oct. 16. Attendees’ original tickets will be honored at the event. Refunds are also available at the original point of purchase.

No other details on Osbourne’s condition have been released as of press time.