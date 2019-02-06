Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Shares Classic Photo of Singer Amid Hospitalization

Black Sabbath is paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as the band’s lead singer is hospitalized in relation to complications with the flu.

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

Ozzy’s wife and The View co-host Sharon Osbourne confirmed Wednesday that the rocker had been admitted to the hospital, writing, “As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just before the announcement was made public, the band’s Instagram page shared a number of vintage shots of the icon, including him crossing the street with the rest of the band and giving his all on stage.

Black Sabbath disbanded first in 2006, then again in 2017 after a farewell tour, having sold more than 70 million records worldwide and being ranked first by MTV as the Greatest Metal Band of all time, second on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.

Now 70, Ozzy has had a string of health issues over the past year, being hospitalized with a nearly-fatal staph infection that forced him to postpone his tour with Megadeath. He told Rolling Stone of the hospitalization, “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes. The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have. Sharon said, ‘Would you stop f—ing making jokes?’”

“They’re all extremely, deadly serious about it,” Ozzy continued. “I judge it based on the expression and the body language of the doctor. If he comes in with a really solemn face, I go, ‘Oh, OK. My time to go is up.’”

On Jan. 31, Ozzy announced that he would be postponing the European leg of his No More Tours 2 world tour with Judas Priest once again due to illness.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he wrote in a personal statement at the time. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Black Sabbath