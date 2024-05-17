Olivia Rodrigo Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert

Rodrigo's crop top came undone during one of her London shows and she had to hold it up until the song was over.

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest celebrity to suffer a wardrobe malfunction at the worst possible time. The singer is currently on her sold-out GUTS World Tour and is in the midst of four shows at the O2 Arena in London. On May 14, Rodrigo was performing her song "love is embarrassing" when something equally embarrassing happened: her crop top came undone.

In a TikTok video, the 21-year-old Grammy winner is seen holding her crop top after the unfortunate incident while still trying to sing and do choreography. At the same time, a backup dancer tries her hardest to help, but it's kind of hard when Rodrigo is continuing to do the choreography, running, jumping, skipping, and dancing away like the pro she is.

Luckily, as soon as the song ended, Rodrigo went backstage to get it all fixed up and in a different TikTok, she came back on stage and was ready as ever to get the show back on track. "Sorry guys, I almost flashed you for a second, but we're okay now," she told the sold-out crowd. "Clothed and ready."

With two more shows at the O2 Arena today and tomorrow, hopefully Olivia Rodrigo doesn't have any more wardrobe mishaps. After London, she will be continuing the Europe leg in Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and more through next month before coming back to the United States and Canada for the remainder of the summer. The GUTS World Tour will kick back up in Asia in September before ending in Australia in October. There are still many more dates left of the tour, and anything can happen.

However, it's clear that Rodrigo is a pro and ready for whatever might come her way while performing. She certainly is not the only singer to have a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Carrie Underwood had a near disaster malfunction during her Vegas residency last fall while Restless Road's Zach Beeken lost his watch just as he was about to take the stage at Grand Ole Opry, also last fall. There are many more wardrobe malfunctions, whether on stage, on the carpet, or elsewhere, and it just shows that everyone's human. Though it is impressive to see just how professional people can be when it happens. The show must go on, even if your crop top is starting to come off.