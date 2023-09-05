Country Singer Suffers 'Wardrobe Malfunction' at Grand Ole Opry

In a turn of unfortunate luck, country singer Zach Beeken suffered a "wardrobe malfunction" at the Grand Ole Opry. On TikTok, the Restless Road band member shared a video of himself taking the legendary stage. As he takes the microphone in his hand, his watch can be seen falling off.

"POV you have a wardrobe malfunction before your big solo," he wrote in a caption on the clip, adding, "I was trying to have a sentimental moment then of course this happens." Some of Beeken's fans have since commented on the TikTok clip, with one person quipping, "The sound it made when it hit the floor got me." Another person added, "You did a good job holding it together but I hope your watch was given back to you and it didn't break."

The Grand Ole Opry stage has been the backdrop for many notable events throughout the years, and just last month it was the site of country singer Craig Morgan's Army re-enlistment at the age of 59. The "Redneck Yacht Club" singer previously served 17 years in the active-duty Army and Reserves in his younger years. Now, he will serve as a celebrity recruiter for the Army Reserves. The Military Times reports that Morgan made an event of his re-enlistment, doing it in front of a live audience during a show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers," Morgan said, following his swearing-in. "God Bless America, go Army." Gen. Andrew Poppas — head of Army Forces Command — served as the officiant for the ceremony, and he later praised Morgan's choice to re-enlist. "No matter who you are or where you're from, service in the United States Army is a unique, life-changing honor," he stated. "Every soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception."

Interestingly, during part of his initial military service, Morgan was deployed to Panama. In 2022 he returned to the Central American country for the CBS reality competition series Beyond the Edge. Speaking to Military.com about the experience, Morgan noted that his previous experience in Panama was "one hundred percent" helpful while competing on the show.