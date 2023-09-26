Ticketmaster Makes Huge Change to Ticket-Buying Process for Olivia Rodrigo's Tour

Among the changes for this tour, Ticketmaster is only selling digital tickets and they are only available within 72 hours of the event's start.

Ticketmaster has implemented a surprising new rule for Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming GUTS tour that is meant to stop scalpers from buying tickets just to sell them at a massive upcharge. Those who buy tickets to Rodrigo's tour will only be able to get digital copies, not printouts, and they will not be available until 72 hours before showtime. This strategy comes as the company is still under scrutiny for its handling of Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour.

"Delivery delays are commonly used by artists to allow for a thorough review of the sale and to ensure all purchasers have adhered to ticket limits and terms," Ticketmaster said in a statement published by Deadline. Still, some fans on social media were disgruntled about this approach, especially since they already had to go through several steps of verification to get their tickets. Before the tickets were even on sale, fans needed to register as "interested" through Ticketmaster, and the company then sent out "invitations" for presale tickets. Registration did not guarantee an invitation, and even then tickets were still limited "by supply and demand."

At that point, many fans were still shocked by the final prices of those tickets when they got to checkout. The website said that tickets would cost between $49.50 and $199.50, plus taxes and fees. However, one registered fan told Forbes that those tickets were all "nosebleeds or seats in the nosebleeds behind the stage." Meanwhile, another fan made a viral video on TikTok saying that their final price was $970 after fees and taxes.

"I hurried onto Ticketmaster and saw that there were seats left in the pit for around $450 before fees," she explained. "The rest of the tickets that were available were in the lower bowl on both sides of the stage and on the floor for $842 before fees."

Critics already have a close eye on Ticketmaster after the company's infamous sale process for Taylor Swift tickets earlier this year. The situation there prompted lawsuits and even forced Ticketmaster into a congressional hearing. Lawmakers at the state and local level are still discussing new policies when it comes to massive concert tours like this.

Rodrigo's second studio album Guts came out on Sept. 8, 2023. She is scheduled to begin her accompanying Guts World Tour on Feb. 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. She has shows scheduled throughout North America and Europe before concluding the tour back in California on Aug. 17. You can find details on ticket sales on her website now.