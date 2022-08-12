NSYNC Member JC Chasez Shocks Fans With Full Head of Gray Hair

JC Chasez has joined TikTok, following the path of fellow members of 'N Sync. Not only did he join the popular social media app on Aug. 9, but he also debuted a new look. Instead of his usual long black tresses, Chasez showed off his silver fox look, to fans' surprise. In the video, Chasez awkwardly stares into the camera with the flash on before asking, "How does this s--- work?" He then comments on how bright the flash is as his silver locks shine in the spotlight. His post cuts out with a blank black screen while the chorus of NSYNC's hit "Bye Bye Bye" plays.

The 46-year-old celebrated his birthday on Monday, Aug. 8. He tagged his fellow band members Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone, with Timberlake taking the time to wish him a happy birthday. "To my brother, we've come a long way," he wrote in an Instagram Story. TikTok users thanked Bass, who is the most active on the app, in the comments of Chasez's post for bringing all five members onto the platform.

But besides that, users can't ignore the co-front runner's look. To date, it's already received over 1.2 million views. "Well hello there silver fox!!!!!" one user wrote. "JC went from teen heartthrob to silver fox, and I'm here for it," another commented with a white heart and a cat emoji.

"This man has aged like fine wine," one gushed in the comment section. When one fan asked, "Excuse the hell out of me. Is this real?!" Chasez snapped back with a nod to the group's hit ballad, "This I Promise You."

Others had jokes, with one asking, "Is that JC or Richard Gere?" Another wrote: "Why does JC look like he's ready to take on the Santa Clause series from Tim Allen?!?"