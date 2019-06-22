Nicki Minaj Reignites Miley Cyrus Feud With Heated Allegations

Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Miley Cyrus during her new interview on the Apple Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio, calling the “Mother’s Daughter” singer a “Perdue chicken.”

When asked about Cyrus’ recent comments about her, Minaj answered with her typical wit.

“Perdue chickens can never talk s– about queens,” Minaj said Friday, reports Billboard. “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike Will’s d– in the studio.”

“Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b–es wanna be Nicki,” Minaj later said, referencing Cyrus’ appearance in the Netflix series Black Mirror.

Cyrus and Minaj have a feud dating back to 2015, when Cyrus sided with Taylor Swift in a New York Times interview days before the MTV Video Music Awards. “Back to this b– that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what’s good?” Minaj said after she picked up an award at the show.

Cyrus revived the feud with her “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi” line in the song “Cattitude,” which will be featured on her upcoming She Is Miley Cyrus album.

During an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in May, Cyrus said she does not think there is “beef now anymore,” pointing out that she wrote the lyric “You want to know if we’re really beefin’?/There’s no beef. I’m a vegan.”

“I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane… And I think what they do is so different from each other,” Cyrus said, comparing Cardi B to Minaj. “That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share. They don’t have to break it in half. There’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to, Cardi and Nicki.”

Elsewhere in her Queen Radio episode, Minaj revealed she is getting married to boyfriend Kenneth Petty. She said the couple have already got their marriage license.

“I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything,” Minaj said. “Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.”

Earlier Friday, Minaj released her latest single, “Megatron.” It is her first solo single of 2019, after having appeared as a guest artist on Chris Brown’s “Wobble Up,” Trina’s “BAPS” and Avril Levigne’s “Dumb Blonde.”

Photo credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images