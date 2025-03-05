Thrash metal’s revolving door continues to spin as veteran bassist Christian Olde Wolbers announces his departure from Bay Area legends Vio-lence after a six-year stint to pursue new creative ventures.

The former Fear Factory member confirmed his exit through social media on Monday, Feb. 24, sharing a nostalgic photograph alongside Vio-lence vocalist Sean Killian, ex-guitarist Phil Demmel, and former drummer Perry Strickland. In his announcement, Wolbers expressed appreciation for his bandmates, describing them as “bad ass dudes” who “created some real Thrash metal magic in the Bay Area in the 80’s/90’s.”

What makes his departure particularly poignant is the full-circle nature of his journey with the band. Wolbers revealed that Vio-lence ranked as his favorite thrash metal group during his late teens, making his eventual membership decades later feel almost predestined. “Crazy how that all works out. Completely mind blowing to be honest. Be careful what you wish for,” he reflected in his statement.

The Belgian-born musician wrote that walking away wasn’t an easy decision, noting that he hasn’t voluntarily left a band since departing Asphyxia in 1992 before relocating to the United States to advance his career. However, his creative ambitions now lie elsewhere, primarily with establishing his own solo project and expanding his production portfolio.

One significant undertaking commanding his attention is his work with hip-hop icons Cypress Hill on their Symphony Experience, an orchestral collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra from 2024. Additionally, Wolbers mentioned his desire to “concentrate on writing albums that I have been dreaming of making for a long time,” revealing he’s already actively creating new material in his studio space.

That solo venture appears to be taking shape under the name Angst Fabrik—a German phrase that translates literally to “Fear Factory,” an apparent nod to the industrial metal outfit where Wolbers spent 22 years as bassist and later guitarist, according to Metal Injection. The project’s debut album is reportedly scheduled for 2026, with Wolbers collaborating with drummer Adam Jarvis of Scour and Pig Destroyer fame.

Wolbers’ departure from Vio-lence comes during a period of significant lineup changes for the thrash veterans. The band, formed in 1985, helped define the influential Bay Area sound before initially disbanding in 1993. After several brief reunions, they became fully active again in 2019 and released Let The World Burn EP in March 2022—their first new material in 29 years.

That recording featured Killian, Demmel, Strickland, Wolbers, and former Overkill guitarist Bobby Gustafson. However, Killian now stands as the sole member from that lineup still touring with the group. Recent performances have featured drummer Nick Souza alongside guitarists Mario Salcedo and Pat O’Brien, the latter known for his work with Exhorder and Cannibal Corpse. Demmel’s final appearance with Vio-lence occurred just weeks before Wolbers’ announcement, taking place on Feb. 11, 2024, at Carioca Club in São Paulo, Brazil—the concluding show of the band’s Latin American tour with Exhorder.