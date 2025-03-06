BTS Fan Accused of Sexually Harassing Jin

A Japanese woman’s unauthorized kiss has transformed from an uncomfortable viral moment into an international police investigation as authorities pursue sexual harassment charges against a BTS superfan who crossed boundaries with K-pop superstar Jin.

South Korean law enforcement officials have formally requested the woman appear for questioning regarding the incident that occurred during Jin’s celebratory post-military service event in June 2024, according to the Associated Press. The Songpa police station in Seoul confirmed an investigation was launched following an online complaint filed through a government portal.

The controversial interaction transpired just one day after Jin, whose birth name is Kim Seok-jin, completed his mandatory 18-month military service. To commemorate both his discharge and BTS’s 11-year anniversary milestone, the 32-year-old artist organized a free hug session for approximately 1,000 devoted followers. During these embraces, the woman allegedly planted an unexpected kiss on Jin’s cheek, causing visible discomfort captured in footage that subsequently circulated widely across social media platforms.

Adding to the controversy, the woman, reportedly in her 50s, later boasted about the encounter online. “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” she wrote in a blog post, according to details published by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency and cited by multiple sources.

The AP reports that Seoul authorities successfully identified the suspect through collaboration with Japanese law enforcement. Though police have withheld her identity citing privacy regulations, they confirmed she is being summoned specifically on potential sexual harassment charges. According to media accounts referenced by the AP, the woman has thus far refused to respond to the summons.

A representative from the Songpa police station declined to elaborate on potential next steps should the suspect continue ignoring authorities’ requests for questioning, The New York Times notes. Law enforcement officials have also refrained from providing additional case details, explaining that the investigation remains active.

The case highlights issues surrounding fan boundaries with celebrities, particularly within the passionate BTS ARMY—the collective name for the group’s global fanbase. Jin, as the eldest member of the seven-person ensemble that debuted in 2013, was the first to undertake South Korea’s compulsory military service when he enlisted in December 2022.

While Jin and one other member, J-Hope, have now completed their service requirements, the remaining five BTS performers—V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga—continue fulfilling their military obligations. The globally acclaimed music act is anticipated to reunite later this year once all members have satisfied their national service duties, though no specific timeline has been announced. Hybe, the entertainment company responsible for creating and managing BTS, had not responded to various media inquiries regarding the incident as of reporting time.