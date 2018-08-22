Nicki Minaj Postpones Tour Amidst Album-Release Twitter Beef

Nicki Minaj has pushed back her tour promoting her new album, Queen, with the decision coming in the wake of drama surrounding the album’s release.

Live Nation announced the news in a statement Tuesday, revealing that Minaj has postponed the North American leg of her NickiHndrxx Tour.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run,” the statement said, via People. “Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.”

Minaj will now begin her tour with its European leg, which is scheduled to kick off in February 2019 in Germany. She will be supported by rapper Future.

Page Six previously reported that ticket sales the trek were disappointingly low.

“Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist,” a source said.

The rapper made headlines after her album’s release when she used Twitter to slam fellow rapper Travis Scott after his project Astroworld took the top spot on the charts over Queen.

Minaj alleged that Scott’s move of selling merchandise that counted towards album units was cheating the system, and she also criticized Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, for promoting her boyfriend’s project and tour.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to see her & Stormi. lol,”Minaj tweeted. “Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

“Travis sold over 50K of these,” she added. “With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA!”

