Nicki Minaj and Lil' Wayne Make Things Awkwardly NSFW During Instagram Live Chat

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne shared an awkward NSFW moment during their Instagram live chat that quickly took a turn for the sexual nature. The female rapper started going live –– as she's done recently to promote a few of her more recent projects including the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty –– to engage with her fans and update them on her new mommy life. In the middle of which, Lil Wayne decided to join the Queen rapper for a conversation on their favorite sexual positions.

"On top," Wayne hesitantly informed her and the thousands of fans watching. “In any part of life, period. Not just the bedroom. Just on top… When you’re on top,” he clarified, before going into the racy details of his sexual escapades. “You just lay her down and tell her ‘Stop moving, stop all that humping back. Stop that,'" he said. To which, Minaj jumped in with her own addition: “if the girl’s legs can’t go all the way up [by her head] to where the n–– could like suck your toes while he on top, then you ain’t doing it right.”

Aside from the sexual conversation, the YMCMB alum also discussed some music business as well. Wayne asked Nicki when she would be releasing her next album (even though she previously said she would be retiring), but Minaj replied that she isn't taking too kindly to the pressure she's feeling from fans to release another project. “Please don’t rush me to release a lead single or a video or an album. Because trust and believe that it’s being prepared in a certain way," she told her fans.

It seems at the moment, Nicki is happy stepping on a popular remix. She recently added a verse to up-and-coming artist BIA's single "Whole Lotta Money," which has grown very popular throughout the last few months. “I kept on hearing this song, and I was like ‘I love that song!’ I kept on saying I loved this song," she said, which pushed her to finally send BIA a DM. "‘Yo, I love your song. Keep doing your thing.’ And I open the DM and I see [she] had been DMing me for three years.”