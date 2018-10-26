NFL Super Bowl LIII Adds Jermaine Dupri-Produced Live Concert Series for Celebration of Atlanta

In a series of announcements made Friday about the live music concert series surrounding Super Bowl LIII, the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee revealed that the Atlanta-based, Grammy-winning producer and entertainer Jermaine Dupri will be a producer of the concert series surrounding the big game.

“My goal is to give people a ‘Welcome to Atlanta’ experience like no other,” Dupri said, according to NBC affiliate 11 Alive, adding that he would like for people to leave the city “knowing what Atlanta is all about.”

Dupri, who founded the So So Def record label as a teen, will be in charge of selecting performers for the concert series. He said he wanted to reach out to local talent so they’d feel included in the giant event.

Slated to begin Jan. 26, 2019, the concert series will take place at Centennial Olympic Park the week of the Super Bowl, which will be at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019. The concert series will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday of Super Bowl week before reopening on Thursday.

An estimated 200,000 people are expected to visit Atlanta for the event, according to Brett Daniels, the COO of the host committee.

“We want to use the park to really showcase what Atlanta is all about: from the music scene, from the art, from the culture — we’re going to tap into the unique roots that we have here in our community to bring this park to life,” Daniels said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was glad to hear Dupri’s name as part of the planning around the major event. Calling him “the self-proclaimed mayor of Atlanta,” she said that having an Atlanta connection involved in the games was important to her.

“With this announcement, we know that all of Atlanta will be welcome, and that all of Atlanta will be represented,” Bottoms said.

Dupri’s So So Def label went on to rise to success through acts like Kriss Kross and Bow Wow, female rapper Da Brat and R&B group Jagged Edge. Dupri was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

His involvement will likely quell the complaints of many who were disappointed by Maroon 5 reportedly headlining the Pepsi-sponsored halftime show, as many hoped Atlanta’s rich background and history of hip-hop music would be represented during the iconic event.

While the headlining act has not officially been confirmed by the band or the NFL, a rep for Maroon 5 said the band will “continue to work with Pepsi” on the show.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show,” the representative said.

Rapper Cardi B has also been rumored to perform along with Maroon 5 during their hit “Girls Like You,” which she is featured on. Rapper Travis Scott is also rumored to join the lineup, according to Billboard. Both rappers are reportedly on a short list for the show.