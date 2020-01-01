New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Performance Caused Confusion for Some Fans

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as always, got into the holiday spirit thanks to a bevy of performances by all of your favorite singers. This year, Alanis Morissette performed a rendition of her classic “You Oughta Know” from the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill, which is inspired by the singer’s album of the same name. And judging by the reactions flooding in on Twitter, it’s safe to say that some viewers weren’t here for the performance.

Many viewers expressed that they were confused by Morissette’s performance especially since it featured a different rendition of a song that fans know so well.

“I am very confused as to wtf is going on with this Alanis Morissette performance,” one viewer wrote.

So… my TV hated that jagged little pill Alanis Morissette stuff so much it literally just rebooted itself in the middle of the performance. LOL￼ #NYE2019 — Stained Glass Rebel (@Shane_Russo) January 1, 2020

“I’m sitting on my parents’ couch and Alanis Morissette is on TV signing You Oughta Know and I’m so confused about the year,” another viewer wrote about the performance, which echoed what many others had to say about it, as well.

“Nothing gets you in the mood to party on NYE like……….You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette? That’s a weird choice, ABC,” another viewer tweeted, clearly not in the mood to listen to one of the Canadian singer’s classics.

Some viewers caught numerous, unidentified bleeps and glitches going on during the performance, which only added to the overall confusion.

“Why they bleeping out @Alanis Morissette so much?!” one viewer wondered.

“Why bother to invite @Alanis on to sing You Oughta Know if you are going to sensor most of the song?!” yet another fan questioned.

Ryan Seacrest, who is hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve once again, recently discussed how mishaps during the show end up becoming a big part of the show’s overall narrative.

“When you do a show like this, of this scale, it’s outside, it’s got stages over five blocks, you know things aren’t going to go perfectly, but that becomes a character in the show,” he said in an interview with Billboard, which was published on Dec. 30. We’ve had artists who didn’t do exactly what we thought they were gonna do, but it becomes a moment. Christina [Aguilera] was out in the pouring rain last year. She didn’t expect that, but it becomes part of the narrative of the show.”

Just like Seacrest said, Morissette’s performance, with its confusing bits and all, has definitely marked its place on Rockin’ Eve‘s narrative.