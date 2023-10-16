Rock Singer Takes Hiatus — in the Middle of His Band's Tour

Big changes are coming to Anberlin. The alternative rock band announced last week that longtime lead vocalist Stephen Christian will be taking an indefinite hiatus from touring, Christian set to play his final show with the band at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 14 before Memphis May Fire's Matty Mullins steps in as his replacement.

"After being in this band for 20 years, we've really noticed that the only constant is change. There's so many different eras of Anberlin from ending in 2014 to coming back in 2019 and this is no different," Anberlin said in a video announcement. "In 2024, Stephen will no longer be touring with Anberlin--indefinitely. He's not out of the band. He's not quitting. He's just taking a hiatus. But we do have a plan."

Christian went on to explain that he "once heard a Native American proverb that said, 'There are two dog roaring inside of me and the one that I feed is the one that wins.' And it is because of that I have to take an indefinite hiatus away from touring with Anberlin." The singer – who co-founded the band, originally known as saGoh 24/7, in 2022 – said that while he has "loved it all. I've loved my best friends out on the road...at this time I have to feed my community, my career, but more importantly my wife and my child and it's because of that I'm going to step down away from touring with Anberlin."

Beginning in 2024, Mullins will be Anberlin's lead singer on tour. In the video message, Mullins revealed that he received "a phone notification and I look down and it says Stephen Christian, Anberlin. I had no clue what I was about to open ... I remember reading the first line and as I read my face got hot and flushed and my body started to tingle. The text basically said, you know I need to step away from touring and I want you to fill in for me. You're the only person that I want to do it, which still sounds so crazy coming out of my mouth."

Opening up about the change in his own post, Mullins told his fans that he plans to continue performing with Memphis May Fire as he tours with Anberlin, noting, "ANB & MMF will have different touring schedules & MMF is still my #1 priority. Lots of announcements to come." To Anberlin fans, the musician promised to "give 110% every night to give y'all the captivating & high energy performance you're used to seeing from ANB." He added that he has "spent a good amount of time with the ANB duded over the last few months in preparation for what's to come & they've made me feel like family. Can't wait for y'all to see/hear what's ont eh way!"