Grammy-Nominated Rapper Promises 2024 Comeback After Multi-Year Hiatus

ScHoolboy Q hasn't released any new music for over four years, but the rapper said his period of silence will soon be coming to an end. According to TMZ, Q gave props to his team while attending Top Dawg Entertainment's (TDE) 10th annual Christmas toy drive on Wednesday, stating that his team actively helps the community even when it isn't a holiday and still loves seeing everyone come together to support a cause.

Aside from performing classic hits, like his 2015 Kanye West collaboration "THAT PART," Q also promised to return in 2024 with "something special," said the outlet.

Q previously hinted at upcoming material in August, teasing new songs by the end of 2023. The rapper took to Instagram to respond to a post that was posted by the account @hiphop.talk that highlighted the rapper's "underrated" catalog and listed songs from each of his albums, including Setbacks, Habits & Contradictions, Oxymoron, Blank Face LP, and CrasH Talk, among others, per Complex.

"Do NOT sleep on ScHoolboy Q" the post's caption read. "One of the best/ my fav rappers of this generation." After spotting the celebratory post, the TDE rapper took to the comment section of the post and replied: "WatcH How I come tHis year."

ScHoolboy's response came in the wake of the artist previewing a new song during a live performance with TDE's Kal Banx at Boiler Room in Los Angeles a few weeks prior. In the footage posted online, Q could be seen on stage rapping some verses from the unreleased track.

Besides ScHoolboy Q, some of the rapper's TDE labelmates, including Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and SiR, also joined him on the stage. Fans learned about the highly anticipated album for the first time when Back on Figg podcast hosts revealed the rapper had been working in the studio and the project would be released soon.

"We been in the mixing process of ScHoolboy Q's album. That s— is coming very very soon," they said. "The album sounding fire. We just now letting y'all know." They continued, "This is something big right now. We have been in the studio with my brother every week. The album sounding fire. Fire, you know what I'm saying?"

The last album from ScHoolboy Q, CrasH Talk, was released in April 2019, and it includes the singles "Numb Numb Juice," "Chopstix," and "Floating." The album charted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, with 81,000 equivalent album units in its first week.