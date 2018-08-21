2018 MTV VMAs: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Lock Lips on Red Carpet



Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson shared a kiss on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, two months after getting engaged. It marked their red carpet debut as a couple.

Grande has six nominations, including Video of the Year for “No Tears Left to Cry” and Artist of the Year. “No Tears Left to Cry” was also nominated for Best Pop Video, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

The song won Best Pop Video, giving Grande and Davidson another chance to kiss in front of cameras. During her speech, she thanked her fans and family.

“Pete Davidson, thanks for existing,” she said at the end of her speech.

Grande is also taking the stage to perform her new single “God Is A Woman,” which will feature 50 female dancers on the stage, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed before the show. The performance will be “exactly what the VMAs are made of,” a source said.

After several days of rumors about an engagement, Davidson confirmed the engagement while on The Tonight Show in June.

“I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick,” Davidson said.

Earlier this month, Davidson told GQ he wanted to marry Grande the day they met. They got engaged after only dating for a month.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” Davidson said. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

The two also live together in a Manhattan apartment that reportedly cost $16 million. Davidson jokingly said Grande bought the place, and he only buys the food.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” Davidson told GQ. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

Both “No Tears Left To Cry” and “God Is A Woman” appear on Grande’s new album, Sweetener, which was released on Friday.

As for Davidson, he will be seen on Saturday Night Live this fall.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images