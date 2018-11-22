2018 MTV VMAs: Aerosmith Hints at Collaboration with Post Malone to Close Show

Aerosmith was chosen as an unlikely closer for Monday night’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and they might just have a surprise collaboration.

In an interview with The Blast, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was asked about rumors of Post Malone joining the legendary rock group.

“You know what? I’m not sure,” Perry replied. “Now that you mention it, Post is really good. I don’t know, there’s so many great ones out there now. It’s hard to chose at the moment.”

Later, drummer Joey Kramer was asked who he would chose to replace Run-D.M.C. if they performed “Walk This Way.”

“I don’t know. Maybe Post,” Kramer said, but he could not confirm a Post Malone collaboration.

As for what Kramer could say about the VMAs performance, he said, “I can tell you it’ll be great, and we’re coming back with a vengeance. I mean, we have new management, a new lease on life.”

Earlier Monday, TMZ reported that Aerosmith will close out the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sources told the site they will perform “Walk This Way,” their most recognizable song. It was first recorded in 1975. In 1986, Run-D.M.C. recorded a new version with singer Steven Tyler and Perry, helping to revive Aerosmith’s career and push hip-hop into the mainstream. Aerosmith even adopted the changes Run-D.M.C. made to the song for live performances.

The group also opened the 1999 VMAs with “Walk This Way,” joined by Kid Rock and Run-D.M.C.

While Aerosmith has not released a new album since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension!, the group has been out promoting their upcoming Las Vegas residency, which they formally announced on The Today Show last week.

Aerosmith will perform 18 shows between April 6, 2019 and July 9, 2019 at the Park Theater at MGM Park.

“I feel like we’ve been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that,” Perry said told Dennis Alsas on Sirius XM radio last week, reports CBS News. “We want to bring a show we can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour. A show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith.”

The group also recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joining forces with The Roots for performances of “Mama Kin” and “Big Ten Inch Record.”

“We wanted to bring in there that we really can’t do on the road on a regular tour,” Perry said on The Today Show. “So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it.”

The 2018 VMAs kick off Monday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. Other performers include Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Logic, Ryan Tedder, Shawn Mendes and Panic! At The Disco. Cardi B is slated to open the show.

Photo credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty Images