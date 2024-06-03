Actress and Rockstar Taylor Momsen Bitten by Bat During Concert

The 'Gossip Girl' star said she will need rabies shots for the next two weeks after she was bit by a bat while opening for AC/DC on tour.

Taylor Momsen has a new nickname: "bat girl." The Gossip Girl alum, 30, picked up the new monicker after she was bitten by a bat while her rock band The Pretty Reckless opened for AC/DC on the European leg of their Power Up tour in Seville, Spain on Wednesday, May 29.

The scary incident occurred as Momsen was singing her song "Witches Burn" at Estadio La Cartuja. In a video the singer-songwriter shared to social media, Momsen could be heard saying into the microphone, "You guys are pointing at something and I don't know what you're saying."

People in the crowd could be seen shouting and pointing. It was just a moment later that Momsen realized what all of the commotion was about, the How the Grinch Stole Christmas actress noticing the bat that had latched itself onto her leg before saying, "Oh my God! There's a f— flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please?" Crew members could then be seen rushing on stage to assist the singer, who later joked, "I must really be a witch. It's alright and the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend."

Recounting the ordeal in her caption, Momsen told fans So...ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT...in Sevilla Wednesday during 'Witches Burn' of all songs... a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg...in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing." Although the actress said the bat "was cute," she confirmed, "yes he bit me...so rabies shots for the next two weeks."

"Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me [bat girl] after seeing it on the local news that morning," she added alongside the video, which also showed her at the hospital as a nurse administered her first rabies vaccine. "More footage to come...that's one for the books!!!!"

In a follow-up video shared by The Pretty Reckless, Momsen could be seen walking backstage, saying, "Dude, I just got f-ing witch's burn. A bat flew onto me and held on for dear life and he was very cute but I really don't want a rabies shot and he scared the s- out of me and he wanted to be my friend."

The ordeal sparked a flurry of responses. Replying to Natasha Bedingfield, who asked in the comments if the bite hurt, Momsen said, "The bite? No. The shots? YES." Later returning to Instagram on Saturday, the singer joked about the incident as she shared a photo of herself backstage posing next to a "no bats" sign. Meanwhile, The Pretty Reckless said that the group's night two performance was "bat free thankfully."