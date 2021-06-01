Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Huge Tour News

✖

Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, just revealed some huge tour news for his band, Mammoth WVH. Over on his Instagram page, Wolf shared that he was "proud to announce" his band "will be opening for Guns N' Roses this summer." He also shared that fans can get tickets when they go "on sale starting Friday," June 4.

The tour will kick off in Hersey, Pennsylvania on July 31 and run through cities such as Portland, Oregon and Chicago, Illinois before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 02 and 03. Many of Wolf's peers and fans have been showering his post comments section with praise and excitement over the big news. "Amazing, huge congrats!" exclaimed Korn drummer Ray Luzier, who used to play drums with Van Halen singer David Lee Roth's solo band. Famed drummer Elmo Lovano added, "Yes! Congrats bro!! This is huge." Nickelback bassist Mike Kroger offered, "Good for you brother."

Wolf is the only child of late Van Halen founder — and guitar legend — Eddie Van Halen and beloved actress Valerie Bertinelli. He previously joined his father and uncle Alex in Van Halen in 2007, playing in the band until Eddie's untimely death in 2020. The rock music icon had long-battled cancer and died of a stroke while in the hospital in October. Wolf announced the following month that Van Halen would not continue.

Around the time that he announced the end of Van Halen, Wolf revealed his current music project, Mammoth WVH, and debuted the first song, "Distance." In a statement, 29-year-old Wolfgang explained the origin of the song and revealed that it was initially not intended to be his debut single. "As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him," he wrote.

"While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life, I never intended 'Distance' to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me," Wolf added. He then continued, "But I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him." A handful of songs off of Mammoth WVH's debut album are available now on most music streaming services, with the full-length project expected to be released on June 11.