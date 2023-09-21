Ringo Starr Suffers Fall During New Mexico Concert

Ringo Starr made fans nervous with a serious fall on Wednesday night, but he was able to finish the show and seems to be just fine. The former Beatles drummer was playing with his group Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band in Albuquerque, New Mexico when he took a tumble and landed sprawled on the floor. Starr shook it off and finished the show, and now seems to be just fine.

Starr had the crowd in Albuquerque concerned when he fell on stage on Wednesday night. At 83 years old, the rockstar could have suffered a serious injury. Footage published by TMZ shows the fall as well as the reaction from the audience – gasps and concerned mutters. Thankfully, it didn't take Starr long to get back on his feet. He didn't even interrupt the song, rushing back to his microphone to continue performing "Give Peace a Chance."

Starr is best known for playing with The Beatles from 1962 until 1970 when they broke up. By then, every member of the foursome was a household name and capable of carrying careers forward however they wanted. Starr tried his hand as a solo singer-songwriter, a session musician, a record label owner and all kinds of other ventures in the music industry.

Starr has never stopped releasing new music, with an increasing focus on charity as he donates huge portions of his income to disaster relief and other worthy causes. He toured often on those albums as well, with a break from 2019 to 2022 forced on him by the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, he was able to get back on the road this spring.

Starr has 20 studio albums to draw from for those set lists as well as the EPs he has been more fond of in the last few years. Of course, he still leans on the Beatles catalog and the music the band is best known for – as evidenced in this clip. Starr draws huge crowds to massive venues around the U.S. and sometimes around the world. He has a full schedule right now, with shows nearly every night through Oct. 13. Tickets are available at his website.