Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates Suffers 'Severe' Injury During Concert

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates recently suffered a "severe" injury during one of the band's concerts. Exclaim reports that a fan caught the situation on video, which showed Gates hurting his leg at Avenged Sevenfold's July 19 show in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The musician could be seen turning away from the crowd at one point, and then walking off stage, though it was unclear exactly what caused the injuy.

Eventually, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows told the audience that Gates would continue the show from backstage. Sometime later, the Shadows offered an update on Gates to fans through the Avenged Sevenfold Discord server. "He's got crutches and can't walk on it at the moment," the vocalist shared. "Gonna be sore for a few days. Doc said it could be from dehydration, possibly last night's show, the heat and not enough water today. Bottom line is he's watching it closely and hopefully be able to stand on it soon." He went on to confirm that they would not be "canceling" any of their tour dates.

Ding dong

Why so long?

Slappy tappy

End of song



Thanks for the support everyone.

Love, Syn



📷: @rafacore pic.twitter.com/K47257JZ3P — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) July 20, 2023

Gates has been with Avenged Sevenfold since 2001 and has played on all of their albums. He has also played on tracks by artists such as Good Charlotte and Machine Gun Kelly. Gates has been ranked number nine on Guitar World's best metal guitarists of all time list, and twice voted as the Best Metal Guitarist in the world by Total Guitar.

Earlier this year, Gates appeared on the Metal Sucks podcast and spoke about the band's most recent alum, Life Is but a Dream.... During the interview, Gates shared a little about where the band's mindset was during the writing and recording of the project. "We were really staying away from any sort of convention on this record," he said. "We wanted people to think they knew what was gonna happen, and then not. But then, I think once it settles, it'll all make sense; once you hear the whole thing."

Gates later added, "We have proven over the last 23 years that we know the rules, we know how to write a three, four-minute song if we want. And what we've done now is we've kind of taken every left turn we could, just purely for our own sake, and just to kind of, you know, kick the hornet's nest a little. Sometimes you got to shake things up."