Lil Nas X Dodges Sex Toy Thrown on Stage During Lollapalooza Stockholm Set

Lil Nas X has joined the growing list of singers to have objects hurled at them on stage. The "Industry Baby" singer nearly avoided getting hit after a concertgoer threw a sex toy directly at him during his performance of "Down Souf Hoes" at European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the middle of the singer's set at the Swedish music festival. Video of the moment that was uploaded to social media showed Lil Nas X performing "Down Souf Hoes" when suddenly an object soared from the crowd and towards the singer, who just managed to move out of the way in the nick of time, the performance briefly pausing as Lil Nas X walked over to see what the object was. It turns out that someone threw a sex toy, more specifically, a male sex aid, on stage. Before continuing his set, Lil Nas X asked the crowd, "who threw their p- on stage," as eh held the NSFW item in the air.

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? 😭 pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

The incident marked just the latest in a recent string of concertgoers hurling items at performers. Just last week, Kelsea Ballerini was forced to pause her concern mid-show after she was struck in the eye by a bracelet thrown from the crowd. The singer, who was in the middle of her song "If You Go Down" at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, later confirmed in a social media post that she was alright and the incident "more so just scared me than hurt me."

"We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all," she wrote. "I love you and appreciate all of the concern, let's make the last two shows of the heart first tour the best yet."

Also last month, singer Bebe Rexha was left with bruises and a cut after a concertgoer at her sold-out show at Pier 17's The Rooftop in Lower Manhattan threw a phone, which hit her directly in the face. The "In The Name of Love" singer told her fans on Instagram the following day that she was "good." The man who threw the phone was arrested and charged with assault. That same month, Ava Maz was slapped by an unnamed man who rushed onto the stage, and a fan attending Pink's concert at London's Hyde Park threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto the stage.