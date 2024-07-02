Heart's Ann Wilson Undergoing Chemotherapy, All Concerts Postponed

Ann Wilson, the powerhouse vocalist of the rock band Heart, has revealed her cancer diagnosis. This unexpected development has led to the postponement of the remaining dates on the band's highly anticipated Royal Flush Tour as Wilson prepares to undergo crucial medical treatment.

The 74-year-old singer disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that she had recently undergone surgery to remove a cancerous growth. While the operation was successful, and Wilson reports feeling well, her medical team has advised her to undergo preventative chemotherapy. This recommendation necessitates a hiatus from her performance schedule to ensure a full recovery.

"I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful and I'm feeling great, but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it," Wilson explained in her statement. This decision impacts over 50 shows scheduled across numerous stadiums and arenas throughout the United States and Canada. The concert tour, which was to include special performances featuring rock giants Def Leppard and Journey, will now be rescheduled for 2025.

Addressing her fans directly, Wilson expressed regret over the postponement: "To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

The band has assured ticket holders that all previously purchased tickets for the postponed shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which are set to be announced in the coming weeks. However, it remains unclear whether Def Leppard and Journey will be able to join Heart for these rearranged performances.

This isn't the first setback for Heart's tour plans this year. In May, the band was forced to cancel the European leg of their tour due to what was then described as a "time-sensitive but routine procedure" for Wilson. At that time, the singer had reassured fans via Instagram, stating, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me."

The Wilson sisters, Ann and Nancy, have been the driving force behind Heart since the band's formation in 1973. Their powerful vocals and guitar riffs have given birth to hits such as "Magic Man," "Crazy on You," and "Alone." Their contributions to rock music were recognized last year when they received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy, adding to their already impressive accolade of being Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Despite the challenges they've faced, including periods of strained relations between the sisters, Heart reunited for a New Year's Eve show in their hometown of Seattle and a performance at the National Hockey League Winter Classic late last year. The Royal Flush Tour, which kicked off earlier this year, marked their first extensive road schedule since 2019, and they had already successfully completed 20 shows before this interruption, per SPIN.

Wilson concluded her statement with a message of hope and determination: "Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing." She also respectfully requested privacy, stating, "Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter."