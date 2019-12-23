Eddie Vedder Fans Freak out Thinking Pearl Jam Singer Died After He Trended on Twitter

Fans had a moment of panic during which they thought Eddie Vedder had died after the Pearl Jam frontman’s name began trending on Twitter Monday morning. Although the trend sparked widespread panic among fans, it turns out that his name trending was all for a good reason, as Monday marked his 55th birthday.

Oh Eddie, oh, Eddie’s still alive

Hey, he, he, oh, He still alive

Hey he, oh, Vedder still alive

Hey… oh… Happy 55th #EddieVedder!! pic.twitter.com/YsYq7Gfa1X — Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) December 23, 2019

“Oh Jesus that heart stopping moment when you see a friend’s name trending and then you remember it’s his birthday,” another person tweeted.

“I got scared when I saw [Eddie Vedder] trending but it’s just his birthday,” a third wrote.

I saw #EddieVedder trending, and I was legit sure it was going to be someone saying he died. That being said… Happy Birthday to @pearljam‘s Eddie Vedder! pic.twitter.com/fsni2qd6Yf — nickel ☄ Profound Priestess of TDGAF ☄ (@nickelkeep) December 23, 2019

“Saw [Eddit Vedder] trending and thought ‘Oh no!’. Thankfully, he’s still alive,” tweeted one fan. “Happy Birthday to one of the last original Grunge frontmen. Many more Eddie!”

“[Eddie Vedder] was trending on Twitter this morning so of course I thought the worst until I saw it’s just his birthday today,” another commented. “That said, Eddie is the last great Grunge frontman still alive now that Kurt, Layne, Scott & Chris are all dead. Happy 55th birthday Eddie!”

saw #EddieVedder trending and legit had a heart attack cause i thought he died. thank god it’s just his birthday. Happy Bday to the legend. bumping that Pearl Jam discography all day today! pic.twitter.com/OXNSOo5gxO — Nefercito 🦀 (@IkilledKite) December 23, 2019

“Please do not panic that [Eddie Vedder] is trending,” wrote a fan who noticed the musician’s name climbing the trending board on Twitter. “He’s not dead, it’s his 55th birthday! Happy Birthday to the greatest voice in rock history.”

“I saw [Eddie Vedder] trending and thought ‘uhoh oh nonono’. But it’s cool – it’s his birthday!!!” added another. “Happy happy birthday Eddie!!”

Vedder was recruited into Pearl Jam by Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Mike McCready, who formed the band in 1990. In 2007, he released his first solo album, as a soundtrack for the film Into the Wild, with his second album, Ukele Songs, coming in 2011. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Pearl Jam in 2017.