Moody Blues Singer Ray Thomas Dead at 76

The Moody Blues singer and flautist Ray Thomas died on Thursday at his home in Surrey, England at the age of 76.

“We are deeply shocked by his passing and will miss his warmth, humour and kindness,” his record labels, Cherry Red Recordings and Esoteric Recordings, said in a statement to the Press Association on Sunday. “It was a privilege to have known and worked with him and our thoughts are with his family and his wife, Lee, at this sad time.”

Thomas’ death was previously reported by TeamRock.com on Friday.

Thomas announced in 2014 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer the year before.

“My cancer was inoperable but I have a fantastic doctor who immediately started me on a new treatment that has had 90% success rate,” he wrote at the time. “The cancer is being held in remission but I’ll be receiving this treatment for the rest of my life.”

Thomas was a multi-instrumentalist who played in several local bands in England before joining The Moody Blues. He was an original member of the band and sang their cover of “It Ain’t Necessarily So” on their first album in 1965.

Thomas was a key part of the group’s better-known albums, including Days of Future Past, In Search of the Lost Chord and On The Threshold of a Dream. They became known for their pioneering mix of orchestral sounds and rock.

Thomas and the rest of the Moody Blues will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Photo credit: Facebook / The Moody Blues