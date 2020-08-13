Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Breakup Stuns Fans Online Ahead of 'Midnight Sky' Release
Now that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits, fans have some thoughts. The two had been dating for nearly a year but called it off just hours before Cyrus' new song "Midnight Sky" will be released.
Sources told TMZ that Cyrus and Simpson split within the "last few weeks," although it is not clear exactly when they broke up. During the holidays, Cyrus shared her song "Sad Christmas" on Instagram and Simpson was seen with model Jordy Murray, which led to some speculation about their relationship. Although, Cyrus did note that she wrote the song some years back and it was only a message for people who felt lonely during the holiday season.
The now-former couple had also been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. They even adopted a new dog, which they named Bo, a reference to her father Billy Ray Cyrus' high school nickname. Cyrus had even shown off Bo during an episode of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, which she hosted during the early days of the pandemic. Although it's clear that the dog wasn't enough to keep their relationship together. Of course, fans had theories of their own.
when its promo for her new song and they didnt actually break up omg her mind— momo (@titancrising) August 13, 2020
prevnext
Wrecking ball 2.0 is coming— Carlos Figueredo (@Carsperi) August 13, 2020
omg nooo they seemed so happy what pic.twitter.com/3iqyNq3irk— mei (@CINAMONGlRL) August 13, 2020
prevnext
Couldn’t they make it less obvious that it’s a publicity stunt 😭😭— sacha 🎡 (@mirajslut) August 13, 2020
i am miley's fan but i think it's all about marketing, btw stream #midnightsky pic.twitter.com/CRUZsX1Wt3— 𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗦𝗞𝗬 (@mcgiftz) August 13, 2020
prevnext
as she should, miley is coming TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/8G2b1EWVrG— 𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨 (@greekjupiter) August 13, 2020
Good they weren’t even a good couple and it seemed forced pic.twitter.com/bzWmkh81I5— stream wap and jaguar❼ (@arisligion) August 13, 2020
prevnext
if this is real, single Miley always serve so be ready and stream midnight sky in 5 hours #MidnightSky pic.twitter.com/C34pMCjld9— 𝚊𝚑𝚖𝚎𝚍🍦| 𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐒𝐊𝐘 (@mcftbp) August 13, 2020
Ugh I just want her to be happy— 🌚I’ll Be Your ENIGMA 🌟 (@gagafan73) August 13, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ll7svCUZFL
prevnext
miley should be with taylor when taylors ready to come out— folklore (@RepBiggestTour) August 13, 2020
i don’t believe in love anymore pic.twitter.com/vZZtaTVFkN— dinamarca 👼🏼 (@CFMJRDinamarca) August 13, 2020
prev
they were cute ngl pic.twitter.com/MHWTkGhLhN— ً (@hxrryspears) August 13, 2020