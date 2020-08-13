Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Breakup Stuns Fans Online Ahead of 'Midnight Sky' Release

Now that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits, fans have some thoughts. The two had been dating for nearly a year but called it off just hours before Cyrus' new song "Midnight Sky" will be released.

Sources told TMZ that Cyrus and Simpson split within the "last few weeks," although it is not clear exactly when they broke up. During the holidays, Cyrus shared her song "Sad Christmas" on Instagram and Simpson was seen with model Jordy Murray, which led to some speculation about their relationship. Although, Cyrus did note that she wrote the song some years back and it was only a message for people who felt lonely during the holiday season.

The now-former couple had also been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. They even adopted a new dog, which they named Bo, a reference to her father Billy Ray Cyrus' high school nickname. Cyrus had even shown off Bo during an episode of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, which she hosted during the early days of the pandemic. Although it's clear that the dog wasn't enough to keep their relationship together. Of course, fans had theories of their own.