Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.

In messages posted to his website on Dec. 23 and 24, the British singer shared the news of his break from his label, announcing that Cyrus had also asked to be removed from the finished album that now has a very unclear future. In a post titled "Miley Is a Punk Rocker," which features a photo of Morrissey posing with Cyrus in the studio, the caption reads, "Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song 'I Am Veronica' for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago."

"This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album 'Bonfire of Teenagers,'" the post continues. "Above, Morrissey and Miley during Miley's session for 'I Am Veronica.'" The previous day, a message was posted under the headline "Roll On 2023" announcing the split from his record and his management: "Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles)."

In November, Morrissey announced that his album Bonfire of Teenagers, which was supposed to be released in February 2023, was no longer on the schedule, adding that after a year and a half of being finished, "its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles)."

The You Are the Quarry artist has become increasingly controversial in recent years, alienating many of his former fans and collaborators with his comments about politics and race. "Everyone ultimately prefers their own race ... does this make everyone racist?" he asked in an interview Morrissey posted on his website in 2019. He continued of his regular presence in the British press due to his divisive statements, "I'm only attacked by people who don't have the emotional ability to ignore me. ... It's against the law to be intelligent! The dumb have inherited the earth."