Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Officially Revealed

Rapper Takeoff, a member of the trio Migos, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, an autopsy confirmed Wednesday. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died on Tuesday morning after a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was 28.

Takeoff's cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," authorities said after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences completed its autopsy, reports CBS News. His manner of death was listed as homicide. Authorities have not arrested a suspect or suspects in the shooting yet.

The "Last Memory" rapper was killed at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside a Houston bowling party after a private party. Investigators hope to speak with all 40 people who were at the party, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday. At least two people fired weapons, police said. Two others suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were driven to the hospital. Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo was at the party and was unharmed.

Police do not believe Takeoff was involved in any criminal activity. "I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist," Finner said Tuesday, reports PEOPLE. "I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now. We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer."

Takeoff, Quavo, and Takeoff's cousin Offset earned their first big hit as Migos in 2013 with "Versace." The group also earned Grammy nominations for their 2017 album Culture and their collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee." Although the group never formally broke up, Quavo and Takeoff released an album without Offset, Only Built for Infinity Links, on Oct. 7. Takeoff also released a solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018. The album includes the single "Last Memory."

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kisnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the rapper's record label, Quality Control Music, said in a statement. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet [have] taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."