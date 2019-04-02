Mick Jagger: Rolling Stones Frontman Will Reportedly Undergo Heart Surgery

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo a heart valve replacement surgery, which caused the legendary group to postpone their 2019 North American Tour.

When the Stones’ management announced the postponement, the group did not give details on the “medical treatment” the 75-year-old singer needed. However, the Drudge Report reported on Monday that Jagger needed the heart valve surgery, which will take place in New York Friday and he is expected to make a full recovery. Rolling Stone also confirmed the surgery.

On Saturday, the Rolling Stones’ management posted a statement on Twitter that immediately concerned fans.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” the statement read. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America [and] Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger wrote in his own statement. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

Despite news of his impending medical treatment, Jagger looked cheery and relaxed at his Miami Beach oceanfront home in paparazzi photos published Sunday.

Rolling Stones members Ron Wood and Keith Richards also thanked fans for their support and apologized for having to delay the tour.

“A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you,” Richards tweeted.

“We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here’s to Mick… thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us,” Wood added.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were scheduled to start the North American leg of their No Filter tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on April 20. The tour continued through June 29 with a show at Canada Rocks at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds near Barrie, Ontario. Other stops on the tour included Houston, New Orleans, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Foxborough, Massachusetts; and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The group has not announced the new dates yet.

The Rolling Stones released their latest album, Blue & Lonesome in 2016. They will release another hits complication, HONK, on April 19.

Photo credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images