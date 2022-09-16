Michelle Branch Makes Big Reveal About Status of Marriage to Patrick Carney Following Divorce Filing

Michelle Branch has announced that she and Patrick Carney are working on their relationship. During a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall show, Branch discussed their marriage and how therapy has helped reestablish a connection between them. "My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time. If there's anyone out there watching ... this is your sign. If you've been thinking about it, go talk to someone," she told Hall on Sept. 15.

"It's helped us immensely. The night ... what went down is so unfortunate. It was the worst night of my life," Branch continued. "And then to have it out in the world as I'm about to put out a record has been a lot, but all I can do is just be honest about what I'm going through and what's going on. I'm not the first person to have gone through this."

Earlier this week, the couple suspended their divorce proceedings for six months to give their marriage a second chance. The couple filed legal paperwork in Tennessee for the request on Tuesday, and a judge approved the request. After the six months, they will have to decide whether to follow through with the divorce. After three years of marriage, Branch filed for divorce from Carney in Davidson County, Tennessee, about one month ago. She filed divorce paperwork one day after she announced her separation from the Black Keys drummer.

Branch was also arrested preceding the divorce filing. As a result, she was detained for misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/proactive conduct. Last month, police were called to the couple's home for a possible domestic dispute around 2 a.m. In documents obtained by TMZ, Branch admitted to slapping Carney "one or two times," but no injuries were visible. Branch was in custody but later released as her then-6-month-old daughter with Carney, Willie, was being breastfed.

In addition, they are parents to a 4-year-old son named Rhys. Branch also shares a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, with her first husband, Teddy Landau. The state requested to dismiss Branch's domestic assault case two weeks after her arrest. Branch filed for divorce after she and Carney separated, alleging in since-deleted tweets that the musician cheated on her for several months when she stayed home with their infant. In 2015, Branch and Carney met at a Grammy party in Los Angeles and began dating. The couple got engaged in July 2017 and married in April 2019 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.