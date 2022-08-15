Michelle Branch filed for divorce from The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney Friday. Branch, 39, announced their split on Thursday, saying she was "devastated" and felt like the "rug was completely pulled" from underneath her. The "All You Wanted" singer accused Carney of cheating on her and she was later arrested for domestic assault.

Branch filed for divorce in Tennessee Friday, according to court documents TMZ obtained Monday. Branch listed irreconcilable differences as the reason. Branch asked for child support and custody but noted that Carney could have time with their children. She also asked Carney to pay legal fees. They have two young children, son Rhys James, 4, and daughter Willie Jacquet, who was born in February.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch said in a statement to TMZ Thursday. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

The day before announcing their separation, Branch published a tweet accusing Carney of cheating on her while she cared for their newborn. She later deleted the tweet. After publishing the tweet, Nashville police were called to the couple's home, where Branch admitted to slapping Carney twice in the face. She was arrested for domestic assault and released from custody because she is breastfeeding their daughter. She was released on $1,000 bail.

Branch and Carney met at a 2015 Grammys party and they moved in together in 2017. They married in 2019 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans. In 2020, Branch sadly suffered a miscarriage. Branch also has a daughter, Owen Isabelle, 17, with her ex-husband, bassist Teddy Landau.

Branch still has some of her Instagram photos with Carney up on her Instagram page. "This guy makes our world go around and we love him so. I'm sorry you didn't get to golf yesterday, Patrick," Branch wrote on Father's Day in June.

On Sunday, Branch thanked fans for their support as she marked the 21st anniversary of her debut studio album. "The Spirit Room came out 21 years ago today," she wrote. "You're legally allowed to drink and listen to it now. Oh, the things I could tell this girl. I'm overwhelmed by the support." Carney has not publicly commented on the divorce.