Rapper Baby Cino Murdered Minutes After Release From Jail

Florida rapper Baby Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was shot and killed minutes after walking out of a Miami-Dade jail Wednesday afternoon. When Starks, 20, died, he was still wearing the wristband inmates received at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Starks’ friend, Dante Collins Banks, 20, was wounded in the attack.

After leaving the jail, Starks got inside a red Nissan and then turned onto the Palmetto Expressway. He was ambushed by a gunman in another car, and fired upon Starks’ vehicle, reports the Miami Herald. On Thursday, Miami-Dade police identified the shooting victims as Starks and Knight. Detectives did not identify the suspects but said a “dark-colored vehicle” fled the scene at a “high rate of speed.”

The shooter fired at least 40 times. Starks suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Banks, who picked up Starks from jail, survived after getting shot in the abdomen. He was treated at a nearby hospital. Police sources told the Herald the shooting might be linked to public ambushes believed to be connected to Miami street gangs, including the murder of rapper Wavy Navy Pooh in January. Starks was linked to a Little Haiti area gang called “Boss Life,” sources told the Herald.

Starks’ most well-known song was “Big Haiti Shottas,” with over 21,000 views on YouTube. The rapper dedicated the song to Gary “Melo” Laguerre, an 18-year-old killed in a 2020 drive-by shooting. Starks was arrested Tuesday night. He was booked into prison at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, then released at 2:10 a.m. after posting bond. The shooting was within an hour of his release. Investigators are trying to figure out how the shooter may have known Starks was being released.

Banks’ mother told WSVN her son was on the phone with her at the time of the shooting. “My son was OK,” Banks’ mother said. “He was talking. He was just shook up ’cause his friend got shot.”

Police asked the public to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS with any information that could help solve the crime. “If you observed the shooting taking place or if you recall any bit of detail, no matter how minor it is, please call our Crime Stoppers tip line with your information, and remember, you can remain anonymous,” Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez told WSVN.