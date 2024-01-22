Heavy metal vocalist Martin Lacroix has died. At this time, no cause of death has been shared. Lacroix was a member of bands like Serocs and Enmity —according to Metal Injection — but was most well-known for his time as frontman of the legendary Canadian metal band Cryptopsy.

"Farewell to Martin, a formidable presence in Cryptopsy," the band wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "His brutal vocals, artistic prowess, and his warmth as a human will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time." Lacroix was a member of Cryptopsy from 2001 to 2003 and was featured on their live album, None So Live, recorded in 2002 in the band's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

In addition to his time playing in metal bands, Lacroix also worked behind the scenes in the metal industry as a graphic designer. He contributed artwork and logos to bands such as Beyond Creation, Cryptopsy, and Gorguts. In a message shared by Metal Injection, Gorguts offered, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear friend [Martin Lacroix]. Martin was not only a gifted artist but also a close companion of Luc, residing nearby in Sherbrooke."

The statement continued, "Lacroix, a dedicated Gorguts fan, crafted the HarpSkull design for our shirts and later contributed to the entire artwork of Colored Sands (2013) on Season of Mist and some pieces for ...And Then Comes Lividity: A Demo Anthology (2014) on War on Music Records. The scene has lost a precious gem, and he will always be remembered. RIP, Brother."

In the wake of Lacroix's death, many fans have taken to Cryptopsy's Instagram post to pay their respects. "He was the most intense vocalist – he was the perfect bridge between Lord Worm and DiSalvo. Glad to have witnessed his intensity back in Hard Rock Cafe in NYC. Sorry for the loss," one fan wrote.

"Damn that's a real bummer, rest easy Martin," another follower commented. "The first time I saw Cryptopsy was with him singing in 2002, and I thought he fit the band so well. His vocal style coupled with the savagery of the music was perfect." A third person offered, "Can't believe he's gone. This hit me hard. Sorry for your loss guys. Rest in power, Martin." Finally, one last fan added, "May he rest in Peace. He was an incredible vocalist who left us too soon."