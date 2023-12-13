Metal Drummer Cayle Sain Has Died

Heavy metal drummer Cayle Sain, who played with Twitching Tongues and rapper Ghostemane, has died at the age of 31. His cause of death has not been reported. Sain was a prolific drummer in the heavy metal and underground music community. In addition to Twitching Tongues and Ghostemane, he also played with Fumming Mouth, Downpresser, Mizery, and If I Die First.

Metal Injection reports that Sain's Twitching Tongues bandmates issued a statement on the sad news, writing, "Our beloved friend, brother, and drummer Cayle Sain has passed away. Aside from his unmatched talent, Cayle had the biggest heart and was the most loyal and caring friend anyone could ask for. If you spent one minute with him, he loved you. Rest in peace, and goodbye for now."

Twitching Tongues frontman Colin Young added in a separate post: "A true artist and a TRUE legend. Cayle was sensitive, hilarious and the most passionate musician I've ever played with. He possessed irreplaceable talent and an even more irreplaceable spirit who had nothing but love to give to everyone in his life. He remembered every face, every name and talked about so many of you so often."

Young continued, "Cayle is and was the rhythm backbone of Southern California, he SAVED multiple bands, Twitching Tongues would have stopped a long time ago if he didn't step up. I'm in absolute shock and go in and out of crying every few minutes, half from grief, and half from remembering something funny he said or did. Truly a comedic genius and I can't believe I'll never get to hear another joke again."

The metal vocalist then concluded his message, "If God is real, he opened the gates for Cayle with a subscription to SoundCloud premium, a fresh bottle of sweet baby rays and a damn hearing aid. I hope that everyone, at some point, gets to have a friend like Cayle. Goodbye to our buddy, we love you."

A GoFundMe has been started to help Sain's family, with friends writing, "Our beloved Cayle Sain has passed away suddenly and tragically at the age of 31. Cayle was a pillar of the hardcore punk music community, a master-level drummer and a great friend to anyone he so much as spoke to. If you knew him he loved you, and he'll live forever through his countless recorded performances and beautiful memories he made with everyone he encountered."

The GoFundMe message adds, "Cayle is survived by his single mother, Kathy, his brother, Taylor and his girlfriend, Hailey. We'd like to support them in this trying time and give back to the family that gave us such a bright light in the world. The funds will contribute to his memorial and his family. Cayle Sain forever and always. Thank you for all of your love and support."