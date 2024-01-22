'Dawn of the Dead' Star David Emge Dead at 77

Dawn of the Dead star David Emge has died. He was 77. Bloody Disgusting reports that the actor passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the West River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana. An obituary has been posted online but does not add any details regarding the cause of death.

According to Emge's obituary, he was born Sept. 9, 1946, "in Evansville to the late Richard Andrew and Gertrude Mary (Wipf) Emge. He was a member of the Boy Scout Troop at Sacred Heart and a proud Eagle Scout. David studied drama at the University of Evansville and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending U of E, David was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War." The written memorial goes on to note, "David began his acting career on stage at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in 1971 and made his film debut in the lowbrow comedy The Booby Hatch."

"He briefly lived in Washington, D.C., where he performed in dinner theatre," the obituary continues. "In 1976, he moved to New York City. He was working as a chef in New York when he was cast as the helicopter pilot, Stephen, in George Romero's, Dawn of the Dead. He was also cast in two other movies, Basket Case 2 and Hellmaster."

Emge is survived by three sisters: Sue (Bob) Berry, Kathleen (Bob) Wittgen and Barbara (Allen) Rexing, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. David's family extends a special thank you to the staff of West River Health Campus, especially Miranda, for all of their kind and considerate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei High School, 1300 Harmony Way, Evansville, IN 47720.

Many horror movie fans have since taken to the tribute wall of Emge's obituary to pay their respects to the late actor. "David, thank you for being such a great actor playing Stephen 'Fly Boy' in the original DOTD," one fan wrote. "For some reason as a kid I always felt comfort watching that film. As an adult I appreciate what you all made back then. Your legacy shall live on."

"Rest in peace, David Michael Emge," someone else added. "Thank you for all the movie memories in George A. Romero's Dawn Of The Dead. One of my all time favorite movies ever. You made the zombie walk so iconic and memorable in that film. You and the cast made atmospheric movie magic. Forever my favorite film and my inspiration to become a movie maker myself."