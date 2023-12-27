'Misfits' Rocker Manny Martinez Dead at 69

Manny Martinez, an early drummer for the legendary rock band Misfits, has died. The musician's friend, Zach Rector, confirmed Martinez's passing in a Dec. 17 Facebook post, though the drummer's date and cause of death were not disclosed. Martinez was 69.

"Going to miss you Brother Manny Martinez / A true living legend a student of Buddy Rich," Rector wrote alongside several images of Martinez. "I remember Manny telling me Multiple occasions of Buddy bringing up his chops while coming up, & his stories of his family's notorious bar ...An Original MISFITS period. All around stand up guy, talking always about working and the progress on my house I'd call him up & talk alot about carpentry issues & how I should figure out the reconfiguration of my upstairs of this old house of mine that was built in 1872...more than just a musician, artist & carpenter...he was my friend, Rest easy Manny."

Martinez is considered to be the original drummer for Misfits, having joined the band early in their formation in 1977, replacing original drummer Mr. Jim. Martinez appeared on the group's debut single, "Cough/Cool," as well as its B-side, the original version of "She," in 1977. He also performed a handful of shows with the band before he departed late that same year. The band's original recording lineup included Martinez, singer/keyboardist Glenn Danzig, and bassist Jerry Only, then known by his real name Jerry Caiafa, per Blabbermouth. Martinez is credited with introducing frontman Glenn Danzig to bassist Jerry Only.

Amid news of his passing, an outpouring of tributes have been shared online. In one Facebook tribute, someone wrote, "It's very unfortunate to make this post. Original Misfits drummer Manny Martinez has passed away." That same tribute went on to note that Martinez "played on the first 7 inch "Cough/Cool" and a number of live shows. Manny can also be seen on the back cover of Static Age." The tribute remembered Martinez as "an excellent person and immensely important in the story of The Misfits, without Manny a large portion of The Misfits history would have been lost to time." In another tribute, somebody else wrote, "RIP Manny Martinez, the original Misfits drummer featured on the She/Cough Cool single. Thank you for laying the foundation for the many, many that would come after."