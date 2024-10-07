Archspire is looking for a new member. The Canadian technical death metal band recently announced that their founding drummer Spencer Prewe has exited the band, leaving the slot behind the drum kit open.

"After more than 15 incredible years together, Spencer Prewett is departing from Archspire," the band wrote in an Instagram post. "We are immensely proud of all we've accomplished as a band, from traveling the world multiple times to releasing four albums, each crafted with our utmost passion and dedication. Spencer Prewett set the bar for technical death metal drumming, and he's leaving a void that will be incredibly difficult to fill."

"The remaining members are extremely focused on the band's future, and work on Archspire's fifth album will continue," the band went on to add. "We are now seeking a new drummer, please post your auditions on YouTube and Instagram with the hashtag #archspireaudition. Thanks for your support," the group then signed their message, "Staytech, Dean, Tobi, Oli, Jared."

Archspire was formed in Vancouver, Canada in 2007. The band went by Defenestrated for their first two years, but changed their name to Archspire in 2009. To date, the band has released four studio albums: All Shall Align (2011), The Lucid Collective (2014), Relentless Mutation (2017), and Bleed the Future (2021), which won Archspire the 2022 Juno Award for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year. They had previously been nominated for the award for Relentless Mutation.