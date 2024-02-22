Metal Band Launching Comeback in Wake of Singer's Death

Texas metal band Power Trip looks to be launching a big comeback in the wake of their frontman Riley Gale's untimely death. On Tuesday, the band shared a lineup image for the No Values Festival, which they'll be playing alongside bands like Sublime and Social Distortion.

"We are excited to announce a round of upcoming 2024 performances starting with [No Values] on June 8th in SoCal," the band wrote in a statement, then going on to share that their "long-time close friend/collaborator" Seth Gilmore — who is also part fellow Texas metal bands Fugitive and Skourge — "will be handling vocals for these upcoming shows."

Addressing the band's absence over the past few years, Power Trip wrote, "Nearly four years ago to the day, unbeknownst to us, we would perform for the last time as Power Trip. It has been a difficult road since then, marked by deep pain, grief, and everything else that came with losing our brother Riley."

"We know this can't be undone, and it will always remain part of us," the statement continues. "We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way."

"We'll never have the words to convey our appreciation of the enduring support we've received over the years, and we feel as though the time is right to get back on stage for all of you who've been there throughout our existence as a band," Power Trip added, eventually concluding their statement, "Stay tuned, more info on the way... Riley Gale Forever. Power Trip Forever. See you in the pit."

As Power Trip noted, it has been nearly four years since Gale's death. In 2021, it was reported that Gale died of pulmonary edema, a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs. This cause of death is believed to have been a result of "the toxic effects of fentanyl. Gale's manner of death was classified as an "accident."