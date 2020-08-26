Riley Gale, Power Trip Frontman, Dead at 35

✖

Riley Gale, frontman for modern thrash metal band Power Trip, has died at the age of 35. The band announced Gale's death, issuing a statement via social media. "It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the band wrote. "Riley was a friend, a brother, a son."

The band went on to say, "Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him." The band also stated that, in leau of flowers, or other memorial items, fans make donations to Dallas Hope Charities.

Gale started Power Trip when he was 22, per Pitchfork, all while working in an office and attending classes at the University of North Texas in Denton. The band would go on to release two full-length albums: 2013's Manifest Decimation — their debut — and 2017's Nightmare Logic. In 2018, Power Trip put out a collection of demo, b-sides and rare tracks titled Opening Fire: 2008-2014. The band's most recent project was a live album, recorded in Seattle in 2018, which was released in June.

Gale's death has had many of his peers mourning, with fellow Texas thrashers Creeping Death writing, "Riley always put on for the home team, he and Power Trip helped open a lot of doors for us and many other bands out of the Texas hardcore scene over the years. The music world lost a huge star, Rest in Power Riley Gale." Judiciary, another Texas metal band, added, "We wouldn't exist without Power Trip and we wouldn't be here without Riley Gale. Riley put on for us and gave us opportunities when he absolutely didn't have to, and some of the bands best memories are directly owed to him. Riley Gale forever."

Machine Head guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn also issued a comment on Gale's death, writing, "Very sad to hear about the death of Power Trip singer Riley. Saw them open for Cannibal Corpse and they were f—ing awesome. Sending positive energy to the band members and his family." At this time, Gale's cause of death has not been reported.