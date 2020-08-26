Riley Gale, Singer for Thrash Metal Band Power Trip, Dead at 34

✖

Riley Gale, the singer for thrash metal band Power Trip, died Monday at the age of 34, his family confirmed in a statement Tuesday. His cause of death has not been publicly revealed. Gale's family wrote in the statement shared to Power Trip's Twitter, "It is with greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night. Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend."

The family continued that Gale "touched so many lives" through his lyrics and "huge heart," treating everyone he met as a friend, whom he always took the greatest of care with. "We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind," the continued. "You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are." Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending, but the family asked fans to share their memories of Gale, and people were quick to comply in the responses.

He was the kindest dude. He didn’t have to wait for me. He didn’t have to retake this photo to try getting more light. He didn’t have to hangout after the show to meet fans. But he did because he was that kind of guy. I’m devastated. RIP. pic.twitter.com/YF0r8Gy7VC — Jeremy (@thisisjeremyzap) August 26, 2020

I spoke with Riley a couple times and each time it was like we were old friends. That's not because we have so much in common, it was because his heart was so big, you were automatically like family. He will be missed but never forgotten. — Aaron Cooper (@aarxn82) August 26, 2020

Minutes before Power Trip were about to go on stage Riley took the time to help me and my friend get into the venue as +2 to a friend of his. He treated us like old friends even though we just met. The show was incredible and I’ll never forget that night 🤍 @roxannzig — britt (@sleepybritt) August 26, 2020

Dallas, Texas band Power Trip was formed in 2008 released two full-length albums on Southern Lord record label — Manifest Decimation in 2013 and Nightmare Logic in 2017. In 2018 they released the compilation album Opening Fire: 2008-2014, and Live in Seattle 05.28.2018 came out earlier this year. Gale also appeared on Body Count’s “Point the Finger” from Carnivore.