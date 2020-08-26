Riley Gale, Singer for Thrash Metal Band Power Trip, Dead at 34

By Anna Rumer

Riley Gale, the singer for thrash metal band Power Trip, died Monday at the age of 34, his family confirmed in a statement Tuesday. His cause of death has not been publicly revealed. Gale's family wrote in the statement shared to Power Trip's Twitter, "It is with greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night. Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend."

The family continued that Gale "touched so many lives" through his lyrics and "huge heart," treating everyone he met as a friend, whom he always took the greatest of care with. "We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind," the continued. "You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are." Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending, but the family asked fans to share their memories of Gale, and people were quick to comply in the responses.

Dallas, Texas band Power Trip was formed in 2008 released two full-length albums on Southern Lord record label — Manifest Decimation in 2013 and Nightmare Logic in 2017. In 2018 they released the compilation album Opening Fire: 2008-2014, and Live in Seattle 05.28.2018 came out earlier this year. Gale also appeared on Body Count’s “Point the Finger” from Carnivore.

