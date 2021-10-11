Singer Accused of Stabbing Man

Reggae musician Jah Cure was arraigned in the Netherlands on Oct. 5 for allegedly stabbing a promoter in the stomach in Amsterdam. The alleged stabbing happened on Oct. 1, and Cure, 42, was arrested the following day in Utrecht. Cure, born Sicature Alcock, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2016.

Cure is facing charges of primary suspicion of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or aggravated attempted assault, reports the Jamaica Gleaner. He was ordered held on remand for two weeks during the police investigation. He was held without bail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jah Cure in 2010.

Cure allegedly stabbed Roots Vibes Promotion leader Nicardo “Papa” Blake on Oct. 1, sources told the Gleaner. Blake told the Gleaner he could not speak on the case while the investigation was continuing. Cure’s manager Nathan Cowan later told the Jamaica Loop News the singer is doing okay in prison. “I don’t have any comments right now about his lawyer or the case. However, Jah Cure is okay,” Cowan said.

According to the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, a 45-year-old man was stabbed on Oct. 1 in Amsterdam’s city center. The victim survived and went to a nearby police station to report the alleged attack. He was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. He filed a report the next day. Based on the details from the victim, police arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Utrecht on Oct. 2. The police statement did not include the names of those involved to protect their privacy.

Cure began a European tour during the summer. He was in Amsterdam to perform at the Melkweg venue on Sept. 29. In November 1998, Cure was arrested for gun possession, robbery, and rape. He was found guilty in April 1999 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released in July 2007 after eight years behind bars. He used a digital recording studio to continue recording, producing two albums while serving his sentence. He also recorded his 2005 hits “Longing For” and “Love Is” while in prison, notes Dance Hall Mag. Cure’s most recent album, Royal Soldier, was released in August 2019. The singer recently finished his next album, Undeniable.