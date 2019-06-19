Mel B 'Upset' That Victoria Beckham Didn’t Attend Any Spice Girls Reunion Shows

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is expressing her disappointment that Victoria Beckham didn't say she'd be there for the Spice Girls reunion tour.

Brown, along with Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton, concluded the girl group's reunion tour with three concerts at London's Wembley Stadium from Thursday to Saturday. During a recent chat with ITV's Good Morning Britain following the tour's conclusion, she admitted that she was upset that her former bandmate had opted not to join them at any of the shows.

"I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting," Brown, aka Scary Spice, said.

"Do I look like I know [why she didn't]? I don't know. I'm sure she has her reasons for not," she continued. "I've already said, 'Yeah, I'm upset.' I still am a little bit. But it is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing."

Getting ahead of rumors, Brown went on to clarify that there is no feud among the members of the popular '90s girl group.

"No [it's not a rift]. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever," she said. "But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

The '90s British pop group first announced in November, months after they all gathered at Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell)'s house, that they were headed back to their double decker bus for a reunion tour. However, Beckham soon announced that she would not be joining the group, citing family and other business obligations.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" she wrote. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends."

Despite her statement, fans held onto the hope that Posh Spice would make a return, with rumors of a possible on-stage cameo gaining momentum after Beckham stated that she "will always be a Spice Girl."

"I'll always be a Spice Girl," she said in January of this year. "And I'm so proud of everything I achieved. I'm proud of them. It's gonna be the best show. I can't wait to take my kids and see it. But, you know, with my business now, I just wouldn't be able to do it…but I wish them so much luck and love and it's going to be great and, in spirit, I will absolutely be there with them."

Although the Spice Girls Reunion Tour has concluded, during the group's final performance at London's Wembley Stadium Saturday evening, Brown had hinted soon be taking the tour to Australia, according to CNN. No further details of the potential tour have been announced.