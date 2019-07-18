Dolly Parton May Have Just Teased an ‘Old Town Road’ Remix With Lil Nas X

Dolly Parton may just be the latest person to take her horse to the old town road, with the legendary country singer appearing to tease a potential appearance on yet another remix of Lil Nas X‘s massive hit “Old Town Road.”

Parton used Twitter on Wednesday to respond to the rapper, who had written, “y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?”

Though she didn’t say much, Parton retweeted Lil Nas X’s message and added a horse emoji and a unicorn emoji, as well as a photo of a pink horse alongside a brown horse and a black horse. Each version of the song Lil Nas X has released has its own colored horse artwork, with the rapper always represented as the black stallion.

After Parton tweeted, Lil Nas X responded, “YEE YEE GANG!” along with a series of horse and heart emojis. It’s likely that Parton won’t actually take the 20-year-old rapper up on his offer, but as the country legend has proved in the past, anything is possible.

With the request for Parton and rapper Megan Thee Stallion to appear on a new remix, Lil Nas X is clearly gunning for a girl powered version of his hit song, which would follow the most recently released version featuring viral yodeling sensation Mason Ramsay and rapper Young Thug.

The query Lil Nas X used to call out Parton is the same one the rapper used to attract Billy Ray Cyrus to his original remix of the song, which is currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 15th straight week and was the version that propelled Lil Nas X to stardom. If it makes it to 17 weeks, it will break the record for the longest-running number one song, which is currently held by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber‘s Latin crossover smash “Despacito” and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.”

Lil Nas X followed his Cyrus-assisted remix with another version featuring the DJ and producer Diplo, and if the rapper has his way (and if Smash Mouth has theirs), there may be more coming.

