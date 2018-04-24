Meek Mill Released From Prison

After being behind bars for about five months, rapper Meek Mill has now been released from prison.

In a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Mill said, “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct,” Mill’s statement continued.

“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career,” Mill concluded.

The Philadelphia rapper was arrested in New York City back in November of 2017 for a probation violation charge.

Many came to his defense, even creating the hashtag #FreeMeek, in response to what they felt was an unjust incarceration based on what was perceived to be a minor crime.

Following Mill’s release, Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf tweeted, “[Meek Mill’s] case has brought hundreds of thousands to call for change in PA.”

“We need to make our system more fair, more equitable, and more focused on rehabilitation,” Wolf added. “I again call on the PA legislature to pass reforms to our criminal justice system.”