Marilyn Manson Returns to Stage Days After Collapse

Two days after he collapsed during a concert in Houston, Marilyn Manson returned to the stage in Denver on Monday night for another night of rock.

The singer took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the fans who stopped by the concert in the Colorado city, along with a video of himself singing to the large crowds shot from behind the stage.

A fan-filmed video released on YouTube also saw the rock star crowdsurfing during the Denver concert as he sang “The Beautiful People” at the Pepsi Center.

Manson made headlines Saturday when he collapsed on stage and cut short his Twins of Evil — The Second Coming Tour set list at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Manson told the nearly sold-out crowd that he was suffering from “heat poisoning,” as heard in fan videos from the show.

“Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but gave it my best and you guys were amazing,” Manson tweeted following the collapse.

Footage shows the singer stumbling backward during a performance of “Cruci-Fiction In Space” before ultimately collapsing while finishing a cover of Eurythmics’ 1983 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

In a review of the concert, the Houston Press praised Manson for trying to perform despite being ill.

“Upon finishing ‘Sweet Dreams’ he collapsed on top of one of the monitors,” reviewer Jack Gorman wrote. “Roadies could be seen on the side of the stage worriedly contemplating on whether or not to assist him.”

Manson also had to cancel a show during the tour on July 26, when he pulled out of a Toronto show because he was suffering from the flu.

“Marilyn Manson was unable to perform on his and Rob Zombie’s Twins of Evil tour in Toronto last night due to the flu. Manson is recovering and is set to perform at all scheduled dates starting tomorrow at Heavy Montreal.” his team announced at the time of the cancellation.

The tour continues through October, finishing at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida.

In 2017, Manson was forced to postpone his Heaven Upside Down tour after suffering a nasty fall onstage during a New York City show in October. A stage prop fell, crushing his leg. He eventually felt well enough to pick back up on tour, but he used a wheelchair.

During a show in February, Manson also abruptly ended a performance after going on an incoherent rant. He dropped his microphone and suddenly left the stage.