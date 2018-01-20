Mariah Carey Reveals She’s Working on New Music

Mariah Carey and her wine, are back in the studio.

The pop diva announced via an Instagram post that she’s working on new music, while holding a glass of wine in her hand.

“Missed my 2nd home. Feels good to be back [Studio Time] [Getting Started],” Carey captioned the photo.

Carey released her last album, Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, in 2014, but dropped a single, “I Don’t,” and lent her vocals to the theme song of the animated movie, The Star in 2017.

Carey is currently at the top of the world. The Grammy winner, who lost over 30 pounds since having weight loss surgery last year, according to Entertainment Tonight, killed it during her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance and was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for “The Star.”

No details have been revealed on when the new project will be released, or if she’s working on a new album. But either way, we can expect some new Carey tunes very soon.