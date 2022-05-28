Man Found Dead in Parking Lot After My Chemical Romance Concert

✖

My Chemical Romance is out on their long-awaited reunion tour, but sadly the shows have already been marred by tragedy. On Saturday, May 21, a man was found dead outside of the Milton Keynes Bowl in Milton Keynes, England. According to a report by MK Citizen, the mysterious death is still under investigation.

It is still not clear how the remains of this deceased man were found, but they arrived on the scene at around 8:30 p.m. local time. The MCR concert continued until about 10:30 p.m., so the first responders had some time to prepare the scene before fans came out in droves. However, the investigation of the crime scene prevented some people from getting their cars out of the parking lot, and considerably slowed the process for everyone. Police closed a section of the street around the venue while police searched and investigated every inch of the parking lot.

A spokesman for the local authorities said: "Thames Valley Police is investigating an unexplained, non-suspicious death in Milton Keynes. As such, it is not being treated as a crime. The force was called to an area off Watling Street at about 8.30pm last night. There is a scene watch in place while enquiries are being carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner, but I can confirm it is the body of a man."

This mysterious death comes at an odd time for Milton Keynes, which was just recently elevated from a town to a city as a part of the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. The newly-minted city is also executing plans long in the making to have its own soccer club. If all that wasn't enough, the MCR reunion tour kicked off in this community, drawing attention from rabid fans from all over the globe.

My Chemical Romance announced plans to kick off their reunion tour in Milton Keynes way back in 2020. After announcing the three-night event in January they changed plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those shows were finally able to happen this month. The band is now touring Europe through June, and they will take a short break before touring the U.S. as well.

MCR tickets are still available in some places. The band will tour the U.S. through October of 2022, then there are more shows scheduled in Austrialia starting in March of 2023. Check their website for the latest updates.