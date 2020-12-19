Eminem Fans Rant and Rave About New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B'
Eminem just dropped a deluxe edition of his album Music to Be Murdered By, and hip-hop fans have weighed in on the release's quality. Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) initially dropped the project on Jan. 17, providing fans their first Eminem LP since 2018's Kamikaze. It featured 20 tracks and received mixed reviews and its fair share of controversy. This deluxe edition, which is titled Music to Be Murdered By - Side B, essentially gives fans a whole new album tacked on to the initial release. The second part of this deluxe release features 16 news songs that total up to 52 minutes of fresh tracks.
The surprise release jolted the 48-year-old 8 Mile star's fanbase, with many immediately dove into the project when it dropped early Friday morning. Some Eminem loyalists feel the work is fantastic and one of his best in recent years. However, others believe it's another lackluster entry from a rapper past his prime. Scroll through to read the divided takes on Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By - Side B.
Ok so very early review here. But #Eminem ‘s new #MusicToBeMurderedBySideB may be his best album in recent memory (which says something). Pretty much every song is pure 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BMY24MxKW7— Shall 🙃 (@CoastinShall) December 18, 2020
I’m sorry but I hate this Eminem album. I’m almost done and the only stand out track is gnat so far. I’ll listen more times and post a review but Jesus this is some of the worst songs I’ve ever heard from him.— Dimeo (@The5thDimeo) December 18, 2020
NEW EMINEM IS FIRE.— Dax (@thatsdax) December 18, 2020
Idk about classic but it’s cool— beanie boy (@beanieboy2007) December 19, 2020
Eminem doesn't get old, he just gets better.#MusicToBeMurderedBySideB— فار فرام فرحان (@Farhan_Evazpour) December 19, 2020
Woke up hella hyped to pump iron all day to the new @eminem album, but uh...it kinda sucks. #Eminem— NYY Recaps 🎙 (@NYYRecaps) December 18, 2020
Album Review: Music To Be Murdered By (Side B)— IBO_Rizaguirre23 (@Ricardo37828314) December 18, 2020
The Rap God is back with another surprising album!!! The beat and the flow go really hard on here! This is basically Eminem having fun and enjoying every minute of it! Shots fired once again in some tracks!
Rating: 9/10
🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hJDFBAMTzq
Eminem album review:— Bryce Hayes (@nxtprodigy) December 19, 2020
1) he can still rap & rap well
2) free him from the stadium song & Skylar Grey shackles
3) he needs someone under 35 in his camp to tel him no on some stuff
4) the original album & the concept should’ve just been a one off & shouldn’t have been revisited