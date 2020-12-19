Eminem Fans Rant and Rave About New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B'

Eminem just dropped a deluxe edition of his album Music to Be Murdered By, and hip-hop fans have weighed in on the release's quality. Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) initially dropped the project on Jan. 17, providing fans their first Eminem LP since 2018's Kamikaze. It featured 20 tracks and received mixed reviews and its fair share of controversy. This deluxe edition, which is titled Music to Be Murdered By - Side B, essentially gives fans a whole new album tacked on to the initial release. The second part of this deluxe release features 16 news songs that total up to 52 minutes of fresh tracks.

The surprise release jolted the 48-year-old 8 Mile star's fanbase, with many immediately dove into the project when it dropped early Friday morning. Some Eminem loyalists feel the work is fantastic and one of his best in recent years. However, others believe it's another lackluster entry from a rapper past his prime. Scroll through to read the divided takes on Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By - Side B.