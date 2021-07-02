Mac Miller's Brother Slams Machine Gun Kelly Film Inspired by Late Rapper

✖

Mac Miller's brother is not happy about the late rapper's part in Machine Gun Kelly's latest movie. The "Bloody Valentine" artist, who goes by Colson Baker in the acting world, was recently announced as playing a troubled musician inspired by Miller in the drama Good News, but the late musician's brother, Miller McCormick, is speaking critically about the project on social media. While McCormick didn't specifically call out MGK in his message, he appeared to take the biggest issue with the film's name.

"Good News" was Miller's first posthumous single from his January 2020 album, Circles, after dying in 2018 at just 26 due to an accidental drug overdose. "F— you. F— your movie. At least change the title," McCormick wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday, according to Complex. Production company Rivulet Media issued a statement in response to E! News the same day clarifying that the movie is a work of fiction and confirming it would change the title amid the backlash.

"Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life," the statement read. "It's not in any way a biopic or based on any artist's true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We've heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it."

Deadline reported last month that the movie, while fictional, is inspired by the real stories of such late performers as Mac, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld. Production is scheduled to begin later this month. The production company previously said in a statement alongside news of Kelly's casting, "Colson Baker is that rare talent who is ascending at an incredible pace both in film and music. He is exactly the kind of artist that Rivulet Media is looking to partner with and we couldn’t be more excited to support him on both fronts, especially with Tim Sutton’s powerful screenplay and vision, which are custom-tailored to Colson’s formidable skills."

Kelly hasn't addressed the controversy publicly. The rapper has also appeared in films like Project Power, Bird Box and Midnight in the Switchgrass, where he met his girlfriend Megan Fox. "I don't know if people understand what a good actor he is," Fox told Entertainment Tonight of her boyfriend. "He is so charismatic and he's so naturally gifted and he's so intense."